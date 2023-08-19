DIVAS ON A DIME: Move beyond bun with hamburger salad

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond offers a salad tribute to fast food burgers.

 Submitted Photo

In the realm of delicious salads, here is a dish that marries the worlds of fast-food indulgence and garden-fresh goodness. Welcome to the Hamburger Salad — a creation that tantalizes taste buds, ignites nostalgia and brings even the most devoted salad skeptics to the table.

Imagine the blend of flavors and textures; the crispy lettuce, loads of tangy dill pickles, the gentle bite of red onions, juicy tomatoes and the perfectly seasoned, pan-fried hamburger. This salad is the perfect homage to the beloved fast-food burger.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.