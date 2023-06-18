DIVAS ON A DIME: Rediscover mouthwatering stuffed baked potatoes

Add potatoes back to your meal rotation with this baked potato recipe.

 Submitted Photo/www.JasonCoblentz.com

Remember stuffed baked potatoes? I was discussing food with some friends, and none of us could recall the last time we had stuffed baked potatoes. We've been so occupied with quinoa and cauliflower rice that we overlooked the King of Carbs — good carbs, of course.

The humble potato is underrated. It's a low-fat, low-cholesterol source of carbs and protein, packed with vitamin C, vitamin B6, iron, calcium and more potassium than a banana. The bad reputation comes from typical toppings, like copious amounts of butter, sour cream and bacon.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.