DIVAS ON A DIME: Soup swap offers fun by spoonful

Host a soup swap with this inexpensive yet delicious recipe.

What do you get when you mix a few friends, a few soups and a chilly afternoon? You get one fantastic get-together! It even has its own holiday. Saturday, Jan. 21 is National Soup Swap Day.

Here's how to throw the easiest, least expensive, most appreciated party of the season: a soup swap. Invite a small number of friends, asking each to bring several quarts of their favorite homemade soup. One quart of each soup will be heated and sampled during the party, along with breads, snacks and beverages. Before going home, everyone exchanges soups. The best part is everyone goes home with a variety of soups to keep them cozy in the cold days ahead.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

