DIVAS ON A DIME: Try easy, elegant meal on budget

Soufflés have a reputation for being difficult, but that's undeserved. If you follow instructions, it works every time. If you can whip egg whites and make a white sauce, you can totally make soufflé.

At Divas on a Dime, I'm always on the lookout for exceptional recipes that use inexpensive ingredients. So, how do you serve a salmon entrée to four people for under $10? The answer is simple: make Easy Salmon soufflé.

Soufflé is a tastefully classy brunch, lunch, dinner or late supper. Fluffy, moist eggs rising heavenward past the rim of the baking dish, blended with canned salmon and a touch of dill. This is cheap eats at its absolute finest. The closest eggs can get to being Queen for a Day.

