DIVAS ON A DIME: Try slow-cooked roast over mashed potatoes, polenta

Slow-cooked roast may find a new flavor on polenta.

You know those inexpensive pasta sauces? While they're indispensable for making quick spaghetti dinners, these sauces are useful for so much more than pasta. Here are several ideas that think outside the pasta box. Not a noodle in sight.

Easy Creamy Tomato Soup — In a saucepan, lightly saute 1/2 cup fresh basil (minced) in 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil. Add one (24-ounce) can of pasta sauce, 2 cups water and heat through. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup heavy cream. Yields 4 servings. This soup told me it's lonely without its best friend. So please make a grilled cheese sandwich, too.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

