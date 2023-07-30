DIVAS ON A DIME: Ultimate burger combo may include pork, peaches

Upgrade your burger game with "the other white meat."

The dog days of summer are here, and nobody wants the oven to heat up the house. So, the grill is getting lots of attention right now. One of the most popular foods to cook on the grill is the barbecue classic: the hamburger. Is there any food that screams "summer" more than a juicy burger? Nope.

However, for a twist on the standard burger, how about switching up the meat? We've all had beef burgers, but how about a big, juicy pork burger? Pork or "the other white meat" is such an under used ground meat for burgers.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

