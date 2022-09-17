DIVAS ON A DIME: What's secret to great turkey meatballs?

These turkey meatballs take on the flavor of surrounding ingredients.

Sometimes ground turkey gets a bad rap. Years ago, turkey was significantly less expensive than hamburger meat, so frugal-minded folks started using it in recipes calling for ground beef with poor results.

The biggest mistakes people make when cooking with ground turkey is expecting it to taste like ground beef. Naturally, there's going to be a difference. If I gave you a piece of steak and a slice of turkey breast, you could tell the difference, right? It's literally a different animal. So, the secret is, don't fight the turkey, embrace it.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of divasonadime.com. © 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

