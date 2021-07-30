CLAY COUNTY — Synergy Services and its partners are seeking 35 quality, new or gently-used backpacks to help underserved children in the Northland.
Backpacks can be dropped off at the Synergy Services office at 400 E. Sixth St. in Parkville, or a pick-up can be arranged by emailing sara@shepherdelderlaw.com.
