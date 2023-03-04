DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Apple rose desserts now in bloom

A highlight during the prep is sharing the moment of surprise when you roll up the lined apple slices on a strip of dough and transform it into a rose shape. "Wow, look at this!" your kids might exclaim, as they set it in the muffin tin. "It really looks like a rose!"
Apple rose desserts are in bloom all over Pinterest and cooking sites these days. The techniques creatively transform apples, a puff pastry, spices and preserves into a whimsical rose-shaped dessert.
But I've come up with a fun step-by-step version you and your kids can make together. A highlight during the prep is sharing the moment of surprise when you roll up the lined apple slices on a strip of dough and transform it into a rose shape. "Wow, look at this!" your kids might exclaim, as they set it in the muffin tin. "It really looks like a rose!"
Apple rose dessert
Makes 6 roses
• 1 frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed and cold, such as Pepperidge Farm brand
• 2 medium apples with reddish skin
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon apricot or peach preserves, mixed with 1 teaspoon water
• Cinnamon and sugar (optional)
• Powdered sugar
Here's where the fun begins: Heat oven to 375 F. Grease a six-cup muffin pan. (Or, for easier removal of roses, grease sides and cut parchment paper to fit the bases of the pan.)
Slice apples in half from top to bottom. Core. Place halves cut-side down on cutting board sideways in front of you. Slice each apple half thinly to make about 15 equal length slices resembling a half moon shape. Toss slices in a bowl of lemon juice mixed with 1/4 cup water.
Microwave for 2 1/2 minutes until pliable, but not too soft. If you don't have a microwave, add water and simmer briefly in a pan. Remove apples and pat dry.
On a lightly floured board, roll out one puff pastry to form a 10-by-12-inch rectangle. Let your child measure with a ruler and cut six 10-by-2-inch strips with a pizza cutter. Use a pastry brush to spread a thin layer of the jam mixture on the upper half of each pastry strip.
To form each rose, arrange about 10 apple slices across the top half of the pastry strip, overlapping them as you go. The top rounded edge with skin should extend about a 1/4 inch above the dough. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon and sugar, if you wish.
Gently lift the bottom half of the dough over the top. Roll up the strip, keeping apple slices tucked in; pinch the edge into the dough and set in a muffin cup. Bake for 45 minutes.
Cool on wire rack and serve warm or at room temperature. Set roses on small plates and dust with powdered sugar. For an extra treat, serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce.
Extra idea: This recipe works equally well with firm pears. Cut the slices from the plump portion of the fruit. Instead of apricot jam, you might try fig spread.
