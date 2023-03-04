DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Apple rose desserts now in bloom

 Submitted Photo

Apple rose desserts are in bloom all over Pinterest and cooking sites these days. The techniques creatively transform apples, a puff pastry, spices and preserves into a whimsical rose-shaped dessert.

But I've come up with a fun step-by-step version you and your kids can make together. A highlight during the prep is sharing the moment of surprise when you roll up the lined apple slices on a strip of dough and transform it into a rose shape. "Wow, look at this!" your kids might exclaim, as they set it in the muffin tin. "It really looks like a rose!"

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

