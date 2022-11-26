It's nice to have a globe near the kitchen when your family cooks with an international twist. Spin it round, and then land your finger on the country where your recipe originates.
When you prepare this smooth and rich-tasting caramel flan, a delightful dessert that is a palate pleaser for all ages, you'll be hopping back and forth between two continents. Known primarily in both Mexico and Spain, this custard with a velvety texture, baked in its own clear caramel sauce, is a spectacular dinnertime finale. It's similar to crème brulée, but upside down and lighter.
It's my go-to recipe when I'm asked to bring a dessert to a potluck or family gathering. I make it the day before the event and keep it in its baking dish in the refrigerator. When I arrive, all it takes is a gentle flip onto a large, rimmed plate, and it's ready to serve. Easy, fancy.
Caramel flan
Makes 6-8 servings
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 2 tablespoons water
• 5 eggs
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 cup milk
• 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Berries or fruit for garnish (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 F.
For caramel: An adult should moisten 1/2 cup sugar with the water in a small skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, and cook without stirring until the mixture liquefies and is clear. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until syrup turns an even amber color, about 10 minutes. Swirl the pan gently as it continues to cook and syrup becomes dark amber.
At this stage, immediately pour into the bottom of a flat ovenproof bowl or large glass pie pan. I use a 4-cup soufflé dish.
For custard: Let kids crack and whisk the eggs in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the sugar, milk, evaporated milk and vanilla until smooth.
Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into the caramel-coated plate or baking dish.
Place the baking dish in a larger baking pan. Pour very hot (not boiling) water from a kettle into the pan to reach halfway up the sides.
Bake until just set and firm to the touch, about 50-60 minutes. Remove from water bath and cool on a rack. Refrigerate for at least two hours.
To serve, loosen edges of custard with a table knife. Set a large, rimmed plate over the flan and flip it over. Slice and serve with fresh fruit or berries. Spoon melted caramel over each serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.