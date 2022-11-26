221201_ct_bestbites 001.jpg

How about changing up dessert options this holiday season? Writer Donna Erickson suggests a caramel flan.

 Submitted Photo

It's nice to have a globe near the kitchen when your family cooks with an international twist. Spin it round, and then land your finger on the country where your recipe originates.

When you prepare this smooth and rich-tasting caramel flan, a delightful dessert that is a palate pleaser for all ages, you'll be hopping back and forth between two continents. Known primarily in both Mexico and Spain, this custard with a velvety texture, baked in its own clear caramel sauce, is a spectacular dinnertime finale. It's similar to crème brulée, but upside down and lighter.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.