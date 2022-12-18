It's cookie-baking season, and with so many tempting possibilities online and in magazines this time of year, I'm inspired to try something new, but inevitably fall back on favorites that my family has baked for generations -- like pepparkakor, Swedish ginger cookies.
The thin spice cookies are a tradition in Sweden and often made in circle, star and heart shapes, sometimes with a hole at the top for stringing and hanging from a Christmas tree, mantel or kitchen windowsill. They are especially enjoyed during the celebration of Santa Lucia Day on Dec. 13.
There's an abundance of pepparkakor recipes, some using molasses to give the cookie a dense, gingerbready flavor. Our family prefers this one that comes from my great-aunt Lil's 1940s recipe collection. Light and crispy, the flavor is so satisfying, no wonder she wrote in the margins: "Varldens Godaste," or "World's Tastiest."
Before you begin, set out your supplies so kids can easily grate, measure, stir and roll as you assist. Let them go through your spice drawer as well, and check expiration dates to ensure that your cinnamon, ginger and cloves are fresh. Then get baking!
Pepparkakor (Swedish ginger cookies)
Makes 8-10 dozen 2-inch cookies
• 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon cinnamon
• 1 tablespoon ground ginger
• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves
• 2 teaspoons baking soda
• 1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, room temperature
• 1 1/2 cups sugar
• 1 tablespoon dark corn syrup
• 1 egg
• Juice and grated rind zest of one orange
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and baking soda; set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add dark corn syrup, egg, orange juice and zest. Beat well.
Stir in dry ingredients gradually, mixing until blended. Divide the dough in half, shape into flat disks, cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375 F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove one dough disk from the refrigerator, roll out thin (about 1/8 inch or less) on a floured pastry cloth or parchment, and cut into shapes with 2- or 3-inch-size cookie cutters. Place the cutouts on prepared baking sheets. (Use a straw to make a hole at the top for hanging, if you wish.) Repeat with second disk.
Bake for 8-10 minutes until set. Remove from oven and let stand for a few minutes. With a thin spatula, transfer to cooling racks, and cool completely before storing.
Tip for young bakers: Collect vintage cookie cutters with small handles on top to make it easier to cut dough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.