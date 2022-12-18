221222_ct_bestbites 001.jpg

It's cookie-baking season, and with so many tempting possibilities online and in magazines this time of year, I'm inspired to try something new, but inevitably fall back on favorites that my family has baked for generations -- like pepparkakor, Swedish ginger cookies.

The thin spice cookies are a tradition in Sweden and often made in circle, star and heart shapes, sometimes with a hole at the top for stringing and hanging from a Christmas tree, mantel or kitchen windowsill. They are especially enjoyed during the celebration of Santa Lucia Day on Dec. 13.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun.

