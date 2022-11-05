Bring leftovers together in meatloaf mash-up

Meatloaf with leftovers makes an easy, quick meal, especially after Thanksgiving.

 Submitted Photo

Nothing says comfort, security and home like an old-fashioned meal of meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Try this tasty supper with your family, or better yet, invite another family over to enjoy this generous-sized recipe of outside-inside meatloaf.

We call it the all-in-one vegetable/potato/meatloaf because, when you slice the main dish, the kids discover that everything is hidden inside — everything, that is, except the salad and bread, which your guests could bring to complete this fabulous "let's get together" meal.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.