Nothing says comfort, security and home like an old-fashioned meal of meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Try this tasty supper with your family, or better yet, invite another family over to enjoy this generous-sized recipe of outside-inside meatloaf.
We call it the all-in-one vegetable/potato/meatloaf because, when you slice the main dish, the kids discover that everything is hidden inside — everything, that is, except the salad and bread, which your guests could bring to complete this fabulous "let's get together" meal.
It's also the perfect solution for using Thanksgiving meal leftovers. Extra portions of mashed potatoes, peas and corn are the perfect ingredients to complete this recipe. Even the day-old dinner rolls are useful. They're all part of the mix.
Outside-inside meatloaf mash-up
Serves 8
• 2 pounds lean ground beef
• 2 eggs, slightly beaten
• 2 cups fresh or packaged breadcrumbs
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
• 3 cups prepared mashed potatoes
• 1 cup cooked peas or corn
• 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
• Ketchup or mustard for drizzling on top
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, with very clean hands, let your child thoroughly mix together the meat, eggs, breadcrumbs, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings.
Place mix on a large sheet of parchment or wax paper and form a 9-inch-by-12-inch rectangle. Use a rolling pin to make it even and smooth.
Spread the potatoes over the meat with a spatula, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Top with vegetables and cheese.
With adult assistance, your child can roll up the large meatloaf lengthwise, lifting up the paper to get it started. Remove paper and place the meatloaf seam-side down on a foil-lined baking pan. Pat it together firmly, pinch ends closed and drizzle ketchup or mustard on top.
Bake uncovered for 1 to 1 1/4 hours, or until completely done. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes before transferring to a large serving platter for slicing.
