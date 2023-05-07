DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Campsite breakfasts include French toast roll-ups, stuffed bagels

Whenever we head into the woods for a weekend getaway, roughing it or not, we always love a campfire and cooking on a grill. The outdoor meal we look forward to the most is breakfast. The sun rises early, and the family is raring to go. Here are two quick and very easy, yummy recipes that will start any camper off on an exciting and active day connecting with the great outdoors.
French toast roll-ups
Makes 2 servings (6 roll-ups)
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons milk
• Pinch of salt
• 6 slices soft bread, crusts removed
• Butter
• Cinnamon
• Sugar
• Your favorite syrup
Whisk together egg and milk in a shallow bowl. Add salt. Spread a slice of bread with butter. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, then roll up and seal the ends by pinching the bread slightly. Roll it in egg batter. Carefully poke a roasting stick through the roll-up at its midsection.
Hold the stick over coals until all sides are lightly browned, about 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Remove from the stick, set on a plate, sprinkle with more cinnamon and sugar if you wish, and serve with syrup. Or, let it cool a bit on the stick, remove with your fingers and dip in the syrup.
Stuffed bagels
Makes 4 servings
• 4 bagels, tops sliced off and insides scooped out to form a narrow trough
• 3 scrambled eggs
• 1 cup shredded cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack
• 2 scallions, chopped
• 3 slices Canadian bacon, chopped
Layer scrambled eggs, scallions, Canadian bacon and cheese into scooped-out bagels. Replace tops. Wrap the bagels upside down in aluminum foil and place on a grill.
Heat about 3 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Unwrap and serve for breakfast, or leave wrapped and serve as a midday snack. (Keep chilled until serving.)
Roasting tip for young campers: Make a hand protector to use when roasting. Poke a hole in the middle of a disposable foil pie plate and insert it onto the middle of a toasting stick. To identify one another's sticks, children can decorate their pie plate with designs and add their name with a nontoxic permanent paint pen. Or, simply poke holes into the design to create the alphabet letter starting their name.
