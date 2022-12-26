221229_ct_bestbites 001.jpg

This mini version of Baked Alaska is much easier, using fresh grapefruit in its own "bowl" instead of cake, but still keeps the wow factor with billowing warm meringue on top and chilly ice cream nestled inside.

Greet the new year with a showy, wintry dessert your family will "ooh" and "ahh" over. It's a take on traditional Baked Alaska that you may enjoy at fancy restaurants. This mini version is much easier, using fresh grapefruit in its own "bowl" instead of cake, but still keeps the wow factor with billowing warm meringue on top and chilly ice cream nestled inside.

Timing is everything. Do some simple prep work beforehand. Then, as the table is being cleared after your main course, preheat the oven and whip the egg whites while your child spoons fruit into the grapefruit bowls and tops each one with ice cream and mounds of sweet meringue.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

