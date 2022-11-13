221117_ct_bestbites 001.jpg
Submitted Photo

Vegetarian Polenta Lasagna

When you think of lasagna, wide strips of pasta separating layers of cheese, tomato sauce and meat probably come to mind. How about a twist on the all-time family favorite?

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.