Vegetarian Polenta Lasagna
When you think of lasagna, wide strips of pasta separating layers of cheese, tomato sauce and meat probably come to mind. How about a twist on the all-time family favorite?
Vegetarian Polenta Lasagna
When you think of lasagna, wide strips of pasta separating layers of cheese, tomato sauce and meat probably come to mind. How about a twist on the all-time family favorite?
For a change of pace, try this exciting new version: Instead of pasta, you'll be layering this hearty lasagna dish with polenta, a comfort-food staple of northern Italy. Discover how it adds a wonderful texture and taste. And, don't forget to get your kids involved in the preparation. They can grate, layer and stir to make this a new family favorite.
Vegetable polenta lasagna
First, prepare the polenta in a large pot. You'll need:
• 2 1/2 cups low-fat milk
• 2 1/2 cups water
• 2 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 1 teaspoon salt
Combine milk, water, cornmeal and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently with a long-handled spoon. Reduce heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Continue stirring to prevent sticking until mixture is thick. Stir in 2 tablespoons butter. Set aside to cool.
Next are the filling ingredients:
• 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
• 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil
• 1 egg
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
• 1 10-ounce box frozen chopped spinach thawed, drained and squeezed dry (a good job for your preschooler)
• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil (optional)
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1/2 of a 26-ounce jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter a 9-inch-by-11-inch baking dish. Sauté onion in the butter or olive oil until soft.
Let one of your kids beat the egg lightly with a whisk in a small bowl. Pour it into a mixing bowl with the sautéed onion, cheeses, spinach, basil, salt and pepper. Stir just until combined.
To assemble, spread a layer of the cooked polenta in the buttered baking dish. Pour spaghetti sauce over the polenta and spread evenly.
Add a layer of cheese and spinach filling. Continue to layer ingredients, leaving a polenta layer on top. Grate extra Parmesan cheese over the final polenta layer, if you wish. Bake for about 30 minutes.
Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting. Serve with a fresh green salad and French bread.
Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.