DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Delight family with baked fresh peaches, coconut topping

School-aged kids can handle most of the steps on their own, while an adult takes care of the main meal. It's a healthy, no-fuss dessert for the whole family and any friends who just happen to pop by at dessert time.
This easy-to-prepare baked peach dessert with coconut topping is a keeper. Baking the halves brings out their fruity flavor, sweetness and juiciness, even if they don't feel ripe to the touch at your supermarket.
School-aged kids can handle most of the steps on their own, while an adult takes care of the main meal. It's a healthy, no-fuss dessert for the whole family and any friends who just happen to pop by at dessert time.
Heat oven to 400 F. Wash and dry the peaches. Cut each one in half lengthwise. Use a knife to gently remove the pit. Carefully scrape out the cavities on each half without damaging the peach.
Let your child place the halves on a greased or parchment-lined baking dish with the cavity side up. Set a teaspoon, or so, of butter and 1/2 teaspoon of sugar in each cavity. Fill and top with about 2 tablespoons of coconut.
An adult should place the baking dish in the oven. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the peaches are soft (not mushy) when pierced with a fork and the coconut turns brown and crispy.
Serve each half warm or at room temperature on a dessert plate with fresh whipped cream or a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream. Top with a sprig of mint and a few raspberries.
Cook's note: You may substitute nectarines for the peaches. If fruit is plentiful, serve two halves per person.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.