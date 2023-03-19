DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Dive right into baked black bean dip

A good appetizer brings everyone together, whether you're craving something homemade and warm after an afternoon of chilly weather or you're gathering around with friends and family for a dinner party.
This baked black bean dip definitely fits the bill. It's a crowd favorite every time I serve it at home or when I bring it with a bag of tortilla chips to a potluck. It's both chunky and creamy, with a yummy chipotle flavor that keeps you dipping for more.
Baked black bean dip
Serves 12
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 large onion, diced
1 teaspoon salt
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, plus 3 tablespoons of sauce (You can find canned chipotle chilies in adobo sauce in the Latin/Mexican food section of your grocery store.)
2 (15 1/2 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
Heat oven to 400 F. Grease a 1-1/2-quart baking dish. I use a souffle-style baking dish.
Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, reduce the heat to medium and season with the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, chili powder and pepper; stir and cook for one minute.
Loosely chop the chipotle chilies in adobo. Add to the skillet along with 3 tablespoons of adobo sauce, one can of black beans and the water. Bring to a boil and simmer for four minutes, stirring occasionally.
Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the vinegar. Use an immersion blender to process the mixture until smooth. (Or use a food processor and transfer to a mixing bowl.)
Add the second can of drained beans, tomatoes, corn and grated Mexican-style cheese. Stir well. Transfer to the baking dish. Sprinkle grated Monterey Jack cheese on top. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until bubbly and cheese melts.
Top with cilantro. Serve warm with tortilla chips for scooping.
Tip: Freeze leftovers. Thaw and reheat with a fresh sprinkling of cheese on top.
