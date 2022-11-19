221124_ct_bestbites 001.jpg

As traditional recipes start to pour out of family cookbooks during the holidays, I decided to go on a quest for the "best" Swedish pancake recipe from my friends and their Swedish-American friends. I soon discovered that there are probably as many recipes as there are Swedish grandmothers — and grandfathers.

Growing up, I recall that my Grandma Ruth, a second-generation Swede, actually didn't work from a formal recipe. "A little bit of this, a lot of that," she'd say to me, as I stood on a footstool by her side, carefully pouring milk into a wide bowl. A lot of "that" usually meant the melted butter that would blend smooth as silk into the batter. I later learned the basic techniques for flipping the pancakes from my dad. (Unlike the thicker American flapjack, a Swedish pancake is more like a French crepe, so flipping can be unwieldy at first.)

