DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Garnish desserts with chocolate roses

When you stroll by the pastry section of your market or neighborhood bakery, do you ever wonder how they make the lovely roses that top the tempting cakes and tortes?
While there may be a variety of ingredients and techniques, this classic recipe invented by pastry chefs uses a simple combination of melted chocolate and light corn syrup.
The edible clay can be transformed into just about any shape or decoration, but it's especially fun to include kids and create roses with my easy technique. You'll be all set to garnish a dessert with creativity, when there's something to celebrate with your family.
Melt the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave for about one and a half to two minutes in 30-second intervals, stirring each time. If you don't have a microwave, use a double boiler.
Add the corn syrup to the melted chocolate. Stir. The lovely smooth mixture will turn into a clay consistency.
Put a sheet of wax paper on a cutting board or kitchen counter and scoop the chocolate mixture onto it. Spread it out evenly with your fingers until it is about a 1/2 inch thick. Cover loosely with wax paper and let it rest for at least two hours. The clay will become pliable.
To make a rose, roll 10 smooth balls of chocolate clay a bit smaller than the size of a marble and line them up an inch apart on wax paper. Cover the little balls with a sheet of wax paper. Press down hard on the paper with your thumb to spread out the clay. Aim for the size of a half-dollar.
To create petals for a rose, remove one clay disk and curl it into a tepee shape, narrow at the top and wide at the bottom. Wrap the next disk around the opening of the tepee, as if you were making it a little door.
The third disk goes at the back of the tepee, with the fourth going along the side. Layer as many of these clay disks as you'd like. Bend back the edges of the disks ever so slightly. Don't worry if little slits appear, because they will make the petals look more natural.
Set the finished rose on a cupcake or other dessert.
Note: Use up the clay the same day you make it while it is pliable. Candy melts (available at craft stores) and/or butterscotch chips may be substituted for the chocolate chips.
