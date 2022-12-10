221215_ct_bestbites 001.jpg
Food and family — 2022 has fortunately been filled with both. This Greek Pastitsio recipe reminds me of a special family memory, when my mother first met her great-grandson, Leonidas (Leo) Nicholas. Four generations were represented, and what a feast it was.

Leo's mom, Stefanie Anduri, is first-generation Greek. "I love to cook dishes from my mom's village, Zevgolatio, in the Peloponnesian peninsula," said Stefanie, while stirring the sauce for Pastitsio, a hearty pasta dish. "Preparing food with family is as important as eating the meal. Now, I want to pass the traditions on to our son."

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

