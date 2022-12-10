Food and family — 2022 has fortunately been filled with both. This Greek Pastitsio recipe reminds me of a special family memory, when my mother first met her great-grandson, Leonidas (Leo) Nicholas. Four generations were represented, and what a feast it was.
Leo's mom, Stefanie Anduri, is first-generation Greek. "I love to cook dishes from my mom's village, Zevgolatio, in the Peloponnesian peninsula," said Stefanie, while stirring the sauce for Pastitsio, a hearty pasta dish. "Preparing food with family is as important as eating the meal. Now, I want to pass the traditions on to our son."
Spin the globe with your kids and land on Greece. Talk about the Acropolis, the Olympics, yogurt and anything else that is Greek to you. Then, prepare Pastitsio and salad.
Greek Pastitsio
Serves 6-8
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
• 2 cloves minced garlic
• 1 pound lean ground beef
• 4 ounces tomato sauce
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/8 teaspoon allspice
• 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 1 pound elbow macaroni
• 5 tablespoons butter
• 4 tablespoons flour
• 4 cups milk
• Salt
• 3 ounces grated Romano cheese (or substitute with Parmesan)
Preheat oven to 350 F. For the meat filling, heat olive oil over medium heat and gently sauté the onion and garlic until the onion is soft, about 4 minutes. Add ground beef and cook until brown, crumbling it with a spoon as it cooks. Add tomato sauce, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Set aside.
Meanwhile, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain.
For the sauce: In a medium saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and stir until smooth. Cook for a few minutes. Add the milk 1 cup at a time and bring to a boil, whisking continuously until smooth and thick. Season with salt.
Now, it's time to put it all together. Spoon half of the cooked pasta into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Cover evenly with half of the sauce, followed by the meat mixture and the remaining pasta.
Drizzle the remaining sauce evenly over the pasta. Top with cheese. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes, until lightly browned and bubbly. Let stand a few minutes and cut into squares.
Serve with Horiatiki Salata, a Greek salad. Simply combine grape tomatoes, cucumbers cut into chunk shapes, chopped green onions, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Douse with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and salt and pepper.
