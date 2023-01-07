DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Kids can help bake this one-step lemon pound cake

Try a family-friendly lemon pound cake this weekend,

Dog-eared recipes deserve some review now and again, and I'm glad I rediscovered this classic from my mom's recipe box. It's a never-fail, fabulous, one-step pound cake that is a perfect "first" cake baking experience for kids.

Read the recipe together and let them search for the dry ingredients in the pantry, measuring cups from a kitchen drawer, eggs and sour cream from the refrigerator, and lemons in the fruit bowl. Grate, measure, pour and mix it all together in just one step.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

