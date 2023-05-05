DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Layered fresh fiesta dip on menu for Cinco de Mayo

I'm always looking for a reason to celebrate, especially when food is part of the festivities. May has just arrived, and with it, so have many opportunities for family, food and fun, starting with May Day.
Preschoolers delight in filling mini paper baskets with cookies, candies and a flower to secretly hang on neighbors' front doorknobs. Mother's Day on May 14 is a good excuse to serve breakfast in bed to a deserving mom. Tucked in the middle, on May 5, is Cinco de Mayo — a festive time to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage with parades, music, dancing and, you guessed it, lots of eats.
We'll mark the day with a tasty south-of-the-border dinner, starting with a fresh, updated version of the Tex-Mex seven-layer fiesta dip with chips. I'm mixing cream cheese and sour cream with homemade taco seasoning that kids can stir up in advance. We'll omit beans that can make the layering mushy and toss in ripe avocado chunks to replace the more time-consuming guacamole prep. Grated cheese, fresh ripe tomatoes, chopped green onions, avocado and crispy lettuce piled high top it off.
Start this colorful creation by mixing up your own taco seasoning mix. It's worth the effort, not only because you control the salt content, which is high in most commercial packets, but also you'll save money, especially when you purchase the spices in bulk. Plus, your kids will gain skills in measuring and learning the names of spices from around the world.
Tasty taco seasoning mix
Makes 1/4 cup (about 4 tablespoons)
• 1 tablespoon salt-free chili powder
• 2 teaspoons ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes (optional)
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and store in a jar with a tight lid.
Layered fiesta party dip
• 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 8-ounce container sour cream
• 2 tablespoons "Tasty Taco Seasoning Mix" (see above)
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes
• 1/4 cup sliced green onions
• 1 ripe avocado, chopped
• 2 cups crisp lettuce, loosely chopped
• 1/4 cup sliced black olives (optional)
• Tortilla chips for dipping
Combine the cream cheese, sour cream and seasoning mix in a large mixing bowl. Spread evenly over a large dinner plate.
Sprinkle a 3/4 cup of the cheese evenly on top. Continue with the tomatoes, onions, avocado, lettuce and remaining cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.