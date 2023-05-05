DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Layered fresh fiesta dip on menu for Cinco de Mayo
I'm always looking for a reason to celebrate, especially when food is part of the festivities. May has just arrived, and with it, so have many opportunities for family, food and fun, starting with May Day.

Preschoolers delight in filling mini paper baskets with cookies, candies and a flower to secretly hang on neighbors' front doorknobs. Mother's Day on May 14 is a good excuse to serve breakfast in bed to a deserving mom. Tucked in the middle, on May 5, is Cinco de Mayo — a festive time to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage with parades, music, dancing and, you guessed it, lots of eats.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

