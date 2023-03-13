DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Let's toast to toast

"I'd like to make a toast!" said my friend at a happy family celebration. Without missing a beat, her 3-year-old nephew burst out, "Don't we need to get the toaster first?"
With all the toasting we do during celebrations and events throughout the year, I thought I'd get literal and stretch the meaning, just like that spontaneous child, and provide two recipes using toast that the whole family can enjoy.
So, "here's a toast to toast!"
Avocado Toast
I keep a stash of avocados in different stages of ripeness on my kitchen counter, never knowing when I'll need one to slice on a bed of fresh greens or to mash, season and spread on toast for a tasty morning energy boost. I've been making the latter for years, so no wonder I was surprised while whiling away time on Instagram, to find that avocado toast is "on trend," with multiple ways to enjoy it.
Here's how to prepare "Avocado Toast" for two:
Peel and pit a ripe avocado. Mash in a bowl with a fork, leaving some chunks. Add a pinch of sea salt and juice from half of a lemon.
Toast two slices of your favorite bread. Spread half of the mixture on each slice and garnish with some red pepper flakes and a drizzle of good olive oil (optional).
Tips: Get creative by topping the spread mixture with chopped, cooked bacon and goat cheese; salsa and crushed tortilla chips; or cracked pepper, sliced cherry tomatoes and basil.
Egg in a Hole
Create memorable family traditions with your kids and grandkids starting at breakfast with this whimsical presentation of eggs and toast. Some families call it "Toad in the Hole" or "Bird in a Nest" — the list goes on. It's really nothing more than an egg cooked in the cut-out center of a piece of pan-made toast, but it's the off-kilter presentation that fancies it up.
Here's how to make one "Egg in a Hole":
Use a 2-inch circle biscuit cutter or similar sized metal cookie cutter to cut out the center of a slice of bread.
In a well-buttered pan, toast one side of the slice and cut-out piece for about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip.
Add more butter to the pan. Crack egg in the open center of the slice. Cover pan and cook slowly until whites are set and yolk thickens, about 3 1/2 to 4 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the toasted cutout.
