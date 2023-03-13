DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Let's toast to toast

Create memorable family traditions with your kids and grandkids starting at breakfast with this whimsical presentation of eggs and toast. Some families call it "Toad in the Hole" or "Bird in a Nest."

 Submitted Photo

"I'd like to make a toast!" said my friend at a happy family celebration. Without missing a beat, her 3-year-old nephew burst out, "Don't we need to get the toaster first?"

With all the toasting we do during celebrations and events throughout the year, I thought I'd get literal and stretch the meaning, just like that spontaneous child, and provide two recipes using toast that the whole family can enjoy.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

