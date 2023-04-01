DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Make spinach ricotta pie for Easter brunch

Easter eggs are dyed in colorful hues, the table is set, and now it's time to prepare the main dish for your family's Easter brunch.
This vegetarian "Spinach Ricotta Pie" will introduce your novice school-aged chef to new cooking techniques, from draining spinach to grating cheese and pressing out a simple piecrust.
If a younger child is eager to join the kitchen crew, let them rinse berries, pull grapes from their stems and chop bananas for a side fruit salad.
The tasty, springy, green-looking dish is mild enough for all tastes. If you wish to kick up the flavor and heat it up a notch, add the optional feta cheese and a dash of cayenne.
Spinach ricotta pie
6 servings
Ingredients for Easy Flaky Crust:
• 1/2 cup butter, softened
• 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• Pinch of salt
Place the cream cheese and butter in a large bowl. Add flour and salt. Work together with a pastry blender. Gather the soft dough into a ball with your hands and press into a 9-inch pan.
This is a perfect job for your school-aged child to do. Simply set the ball in the middle of the pan and press the dough out in all directions to extend it slightly over the rim. Flute the edges with fingers. Refrigerate for an hour or more.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Cook the spinach according to package directions. Drain in a large strainer. Show your child how to squeeze out the liquid by pressing spinach against the sides of the strainer with a large spoon.
Sauté onion in butter on medium heat until onion is translucent. Stir in spinach, salt, nutmeg and black pepper. For an extra kick to the dish, add cayenne pepper if you wish. Cool.
In a large mixing bowl, combine half-and-half, cheeses and eggs. Mix thoroughly. Stir in cooled spinach mixture. Pour into pastry-lined pan.
Bake 50-60 minutes, or until pie is set and top is lightly browned.
Let stand 10 minutes. Serve warm with mixed fruit or green salad on the side and a slice of crusty French bread.
Tip: Prepare the crust and put it into the pan the day before. Cover and refrigerate.
