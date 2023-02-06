DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Mini kick-off pizzas perfect Super Bowl eats

Looking for some good eats to serve at your Super Bowl LVII gathering? Here's a winner! Everyone on your home team will have a ball making these mini kick-off pizzas. The fresh and colorful appetizers will delight the crowd, since each person customizes their own with a combination of toppings they love.
Before guests arrive, set out the pizza-making ingredients in an assembly-line style on a kitchen table or counter. Basics include a fresh baguette sliced into about 30 1/2-inch slices set in a basket, a bowl full of jarred marinara or pizza sauce, and mounds of shredded cheeses, such as mozzarella and cheddar. Next, arrange a variety of yummy toppings in small bowls.
Crowd-pleasing toppings include pepperoni slices, cooked sausage, bacon bits, chopped scallions, cut-up veggies and bell peppers. Expand the options with capers, sautéedmushrooms, caramelized onions, a cooked sweet potato cut into cubes, sliced Roma tomatoes, and olives. Or think fruit, with sliced pears, apples, pineapple or figs, and greens like fresh chopped spinach, kale and arugula.
When it's time to assemble the kick-off pizzas, invite each person to spoon the sauce generously on one side of several baguette slices. Top them according to individual tastes. This is the time for an adult to pre-heat the broiler with a rack set about 4 inches from the heat.
Once assembled, the pizza-makers can set them in a row on a baking sheet. (Five rows fit on a standard baking sheet.) To identify your own row when the pizzas come out of the oven, expand on the football theme and imagine each row as a yard line on the playing field. The middle row could be the 50-yard line, the end zones along the narrow sides of the pan, and 20 yard lines in between.
Put the pan under the broiler for about 1-2 minutes, or until the edges of the bread are brown and the cheese is bubbly.
Remove from oven and serve warm from the sidelines.
Cook's tip: To shorten prep time on game day, shred cheese, chop toppings and caramelize onions the night before. Store in covered containers and refrigerate.
