DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Mini kick-off pizzas perfect Super Bowl eats

When it's time to assemble the kick-off pizzas, invite each person to spoon the sauce generously on one side of several baguette slices. Top them according to individual tastes.

Looking for some good eats to serve at your Super Bowl LVII gathering? Here's a winner! Everyone on your home team will have a ball making these mini kick-off pizzas. The fresh and colorful appetizers will delight the crowd, since each person customizes their own with a combination of toppings they love.

Before guests arrive, set out the pizza-making ingredients in an assembly-line style on a kitchen table or counter. Basics include a fresh baguette sliced into about 30 1/2-inch slices set in a basket, a bowl full of jarred marinara or pizza sauce, and mounds of shredded cheeses, such as mozzarella and cheddar. Next, arrange a variety of yummy toppings in small bowls.

