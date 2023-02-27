DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Refuel with tasty after-school snacks

After a busy day at school or work, who doesn't need a little refueling? Make it easy for you and your kids with healthy, tasty snacks that are a cinch to make ahead of time or right when hunger strikes.
So, throw open the front door when the kids jump out of the car or off the school bus and make your kitchen a happy gathering spot for chatter and these good eats:
— Nutritious meets delicious with apples. Cut a sweet, juicy apple, such as a beautiful Honeycrisp or SweeTango, in half. Pair it with a halved whole-wheat roll from last night's supper and top it with mustard, a slice of deli meat and a cherry tomato.
— Make a tropical split by topping slices of banana, mango, kiwi or pineapple with a 1/2 cup of fruit yogurt and some granola or shredded coconut. Looking for something new and exotic to introduce? Add mild-flavored dragon fruit, available in specialty grocery stores. It typically has a bright-pink peel and green scales with creamy white flesh flecked with edible black seeds inside.
— The choices for trail-mix combos are endless with so many readily available nuts, seeds and dried fruits nowadays. For best prices, purchase your favorite ingredients in bulk at your market or food co-op, then mix 'em up when you get home.
Young kids can get in the habit of "smart snacking" by creating their own easy-to-prepare batch of "squirrel food." Mix a scoop of their favorite breakfast cereal with raisins, mini pretzels, peanuts and banana chips. Divide leftovers in sandwich bags, then place in a basket on the counter for grab-and-go nibbling.
— Make quick mini pizzas with slices of French bread, whole-wheat English muffins or bagel halves, toasted. Brush pizza sauce on top, then add cheese and your favorite toppings such as sliced zucchini, grated mozzarella cheese and sunflower seeds for an Italian twist. Make it Mexican with a sprinkle of chili seasoning on the sauce, sliced Spanish olives and grated Monterey Jack cheese.
An adult can broil the snack for about five minutes until the cheese bubbles.
