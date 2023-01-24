DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Satisfy sweet tooth with Apple Tarte Tatin

Here's a simple name game to play with your kids as you prepare this delicious treat: Think of food and recipes named after people. There's Melba toast, named after Nellie Melba, a famous Australian opera singer from the 19th century; oysters Rockefeller; fettuccine Alfredo; and of course Granny Smith apples. Her apple is ideal for a quick-to-prepare dessert called Tarte Tatin, named after the French Tatin sisters.
Kids who are able to handle a peeler or a small knife peel can core the apples, while you tell them that years ago in France, Stephanie Tatin was making a pie in such a hurry that she mistakenly put the apples in the pan before the pastry. She added the pastry on top so that it wouldn't go to waste. Thus, a new caramelized upside-down apple pie was created, a yummy recipe you can now try at home.
Apple Tarte Tatin
Serves 8
• 4-5 apples, such as Granny Smith or Golden Delicious
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 1 rolled-dough pie crust (homemade or purchased in the refrigerated section of your store)
Heat oven to 375 F. Peel the apples, cut in half, and core with a melon baller, if you have one. Slice two of the halves into quarters lengthwise.
In an ovenproof, 10-inch skillet, an adult should heat the sugar over medium-high heat until it beings to caramelize. Reduce to medium heat and keep an eye on it at all times as it transforms into a golden liquid; be sure not to let it darken too much.
Remove pan from heat and arrange the apple halves tightly, cut-side down, in a circular fashion. Fill in spaces and the center with quarter slices. Cook on medium-high heat for about 10-15 minutes, or until the apples soften.
Use a fork to turn the softened apples cut-side up on the skillet and carefully drape the pie crust dough evenly over the top. With a spatula, tuck the dough under slightly around the apples. Poke a hole in the center with the tip of a knife.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the crust is lightly golden. Remove from oven and cover the skillet with a large serving plate. Hold the pan and plate together using pot holders, and flip with a steady movement, keeping the tart in one piece. (Note: The liquid is extremely hot.) Remove skillet to reveal the dessert.
Cool, and then serve with vanilla or cinnamon-spice ice cream.
Note: If you don't have an ovenproof skillet, add the caramelized sugar and semi-cooked apples to a standard greased pie pan. Cover with pie crust and continue as described above.
