DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Satisfy sweet tooth with Apple Tarte Tatin

An Apple Tarte Tatin may be a fun treat to satisfy the family's sweet tooth.

Here's a simple name game to play with your kids as you prepare this delicious treat: Think of food and recipes named after people. There's Melba toast, named after Nellie Melba, a famous Australian opera singer from the 19th century; oysters Rockefeller; fettuccine Alfredo; and of course Granny Smith apples. Her apple is ideal for a quick-to-prepare dessert called Tarte Tatin, named after the French Tatin sisters.

Kids who are able to handle a peeler or a small knife peel can core the apples, while you tell them that years ago in France, Stephanie Tatin was making a pie in such a hurry that she mistakenly put the apples in the pan before the pastry. She added the pastry on top so that it wouldn't go to waste. Thus, a new caramelized upside-down apple pie was created, a yummy recipe you can now try at home.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

