DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Serve up Caesar salad for whole family

Romaine hearts sliced in half with stems attached, drizzled with oil and lemon juice, and then tossed on the grill for a couple of minutes is a clever, tasty side dish recipe. I snagged this recipe from my friends on the West Coast years ago, but now this popular idea of serving up romaine halves deserves another family-friendly presentation. So I decided to approach the idea with classic Caesar salad in mind.
I halved the romaine hearts, but instead of firing up the grill, I let the kids arrange the crisp lengths cut-side up on a huge platter. They then artistically topped each half with my fresh, homemade Caesar-salad-like dressing (minus the traditional anchovy fillets and raw egg yolks) and accoutrements — capers and bacon bits for a tasty twist. Kids can cut pieces of bacon with kitchen scissors and let them fall as they may across each serving before they toss on the croutons. Success!
As an extra bonus, each portion goes from the serving platter to the plate without serving spoons, as guests "handpick" their salad at the handy stem.
Caesar salad family style
Serves 6
• 3 medium romaine lettuce hearts cut in half lengthwise with stem in place
• 1/2 cup salad dressing (instructions and ingredients below)
• 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
• Bacon bits, capers, cherry tomatoes (optional)
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 2 cups croutons
Arrange romaine halves on a large platter. Spoon dressing over each half. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Add capers, bacon, cherry tomatoes and pepper according to taste. Top with croutons.
Family-friendly Caesar dressing
• 1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 teaspoon black or white pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
Combine ingredients in blender and process until well-blended. Cover and chill at least one hour.
