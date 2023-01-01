DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Serve up Caesar salad for whole family

A homemade Caesar salad provides a side dish that the entire family can help make.

 Submitted Photo

Romaine hearts sliced in half with stems attached, drizzled with oil and lemon juice, and then tossed on the grill for a couple of minutes is a clever, tasty side dish recipe. I snagged this recipe from my friends on the West Coast years ago, but now this popular idea of serving up romaine halves deserves another family-friendly presentation. So I decided to approach the idea with classic Caesar salad in mind.

I halved the romaine hearts, but instead of firing up the grill, I let the kids arrange the crisp lengths cut-side up on a huge platter. They then artistically topped each half with my fresh, homemade Caesar-salad-like dressing (minus the traditional anchovy fillets and raw egg yolks) and accoutrements — capers and bacon bits for a tasty twist. Kids can cut pieces of bacon with kitchen scissors and let them fall as they may across each serving before they toss on the croutons. Success!

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.