DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Stuffed new potatoes transform to Spanish tapas snack

Do your kids snack all day? Some parents call it "grazing." And when kids grab a bite here or there, it's fine, as long as their quick forays into the kitchen are healthy ones.
Spanish tapas are hearty snacking heaven. They're a specialty of Spain, enjoyed between meals, and sometimes people combine many different tapas to make a full meal. Typically, tapas may include a simple bowl of cold marinated olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts or popular, kid-friendly stuffed potatoes.
These handheld potatoes are a unique and fun after-school snack. Just pop them in the microwave, start reciting the rhyme "one potato, two," and they'll be baked in minutes.
You also might want to put them on your dinnertime menu once in a while. For a satisfying side, you can vary the chopped fixings with the meal and individual tastes.
Spanish tapas stuffed new potatoes
Makes 12 handheld servings
• 6 red new potatoes, each about 2 inches across
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• Chopped toppings such as hard-boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, radishes, cucumber, salad onions, chives and dill
Take a few small bowls from the kitchen cabinet and fill them with the individual toppings. The results are always colorful and appetizing.
Scrub and clean the potatoes with a little vegetable brush. It takes only a minute or two. Cut each potato in half, and then trim a flat piece off each bottom so that the potato halves sit upright.
Place them upright on a microwave-safe plate and cover with microwave-safe wax paper, parchment paper or a microwave-safe lid. Wrap or cover to allow steam to escape. Cook on high for about four minutes, or until tender.
Arrange the warm halves on a flat platter. Use a melon-ball scoop or a teaspoon to dig out a little pocket from the center of each half. (Save and refrigerate the scooped-out portion for a scrumptious Spanish omelet the next morning — just add a little onion and salsa!)
Now, it's "fill 'er up" time for your hungry grazers. Spoon a dollop of sour cream in each potato's cavity. Go to the bowls of delectable toppings and spoon or sprinkle choices over the top. Grab a napkin or small plate, and it's ready to enjoy!
Cook's note: To vary the look and flavor, I grab a variety bag at my local grocery store containing small red new potatoes, Yukon Gold and a purple variety. Look for fresh young potatoes at your farmer's markets this summer, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.