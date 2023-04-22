DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Stuffed new potatoes transform to Spanish tapas snack

These handheld potatoes are a unique and fun after-school snack. Just pop them in the microwave, start reciting the rhyme "one potato, two," and they'll be baked in minutes.

Do your kids snack all day? Some parents call it "grazing." And when kids grab a bite here or there, it's fine, as long as their quick forays into the kitchen are healthy ones.

Spanish tapas are hearty snacking heaven. They're a specialty of Spain, enjoyed between meals, and sometimes people combine many different tapas to make a full meal. Typically, tapas may include a simple bowl of cold marinated olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts or popular, kid-friendly stuffed potatoes.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

