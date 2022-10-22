221027_ct_bestbites 001.jpg
A warm, comforting aroma of the season will waft throughout your home when you bake this delicious and moist pumpkin bread that my neighbor passed on to me years ago. It never disappoints. Using smooth canned pumpkin is the trick to provide consistent results.

Get your kids involved in the planning and shopping. Before you head for the grocery store, let them investigate and see if the spices and baking powder hiding in the back of your cupboard are out-of-date. Fresh is always best.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more to nourish and delight you at www.donnaerickson.com. (c) 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

