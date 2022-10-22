A warm, comforting aroma of the season will waft throughout your home when you bake this delicious and moist pumpkin bread that my neighbor passed on to me years ago. It never disappoints. Using smooth canned pumpkin is the trick to provide consistent results.
Get your kids involved in the planning and shopping. Before you head for the grocery store, let them investigate and see if the spices and baking powder hiding in the back of your cupboard are out-of-date. Fresh is always best.
When it's time to bake, gather the ingredients and basic tools you'll need and set them out on the counter. Preheat the oven, put on aprons and get started. Measure, sniff, stir and talk together as you make and bake this spicy bread.
Serve slices warm with mugs of cider and relax together as you experience a new fall memory — and one of the simple joys of family and home.
Perfect Pumpkin Bread
Makes one loaf
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 3/4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon each of ground cinnamon, cloves, allspice, nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup raisins or coarsely chopped nuts, such as pecans or walnuts (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease and flour a 1-1/2-pound loaf pan. (Place parchment paper or waxed paper on the bottom of the pan for easy removal.)
In a large bowl, mix together oil, sugar, eggs and pumpkin until well-blended.
In a separate bowl, sift together flour, spices, salt, baking soda and baking powder.
Stir dry ingredients into pumpkin mixture alternately with water.
Fold in raisins or nuts, if you wish.
Pour into pan. Bake about 1 hour, or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from pan. Cool thoroughly before slicing.
Extra idea: While all the ingredients are out, make an extra loaf or two to give to others.
Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more to nourish and delight you at www.donnaerickson.com. (c) 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.
