Classic recipes sometimes scare me off. Too many steps, too many risks for failure and too many pans to clean. No wonder I was thrilled years ago when my mom shared her easy technique for making peanut brittle. It all comes together in the microwave.

Reduced to these simple steps without a need for a candy thermometer, your family will enjoy the salty-sweet confection in no time at all. Just be sure to spread out the hot mixture thinly on a warm pan to ensure the "brittleness" once it cools.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

