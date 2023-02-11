DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Try melt-in-mouth Valentine's sugar cookie

Try making sugar cookies powered sugar rather than granulated sugar.

 Submitted Photo

Make a special memory with preschoolers this winter — bake cookies! If you didn't get around to cookie-baking and decorating over the December holidays, Valentine's Day — with its hearts in all shapes and sizes — might be the perfect (and more relaxing) time of year to get your hands in the dough.

This easy sugar cookie recipe using powdered sugar, rather than granulated sugar in the dough, produces a melt-in-your-mouth cookie. It's a family-favorite, whether we eat them plain or decorated with a few swirls of icing.

Donna Erickson creates relationships and community through food and fun. Find more at www.donnaerickson.com. © 2023 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.