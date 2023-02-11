DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Try melt-in-mouth Valentine's sugar cookie

Make a special memory with preschoolers this winter — bake cookies! If you didn't get around to cookie-baking and decorating over the December holidays, Valentine's Day — with its hearts in all shapes and sizes — might be the perfect (and more relaxing) time of year to get your hands in the dough.
This easy sugar cookie recipe using powdered sugar, rather than granulated sugar in the dough, produces a melt-in-your-mouth cookie. It's a family-favorite, whether we eat them plain or decorated with a few swirls of icing.
Valentine's sugar cookies
Makes 5 dozen 2-1/2-inch heart-shaped cookies
• 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
• 1 cup powdered sugar, plus more for rolling
• 1 large egg
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon almond extract
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• Granulated sugar (optional)
• Assorted candies, sprinkles or icing for decorating (optional)
Cream the butter in the bowl of an electric mixer. Add the powdered sugar and start the machine slowly; when the sugar has been incorporated, turn up the speed and beat until light and fluffy. Blend in the egg, vanilla and almond extract.
In another bowl, sift together the flour and salt; add it gradually to the batter. Mix on low until the dough comes together. Divide the dough in half, shape into flat disks, cover, and then chill for at least 1 hour.
Heat oven to 375 F. Line baking sheets with parchment. Remove one dough disk from the refrigerator, roll out 1/8 inch thick on a board dusted with powdered sugar, and cut with a 2-1/2-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter. (If dough sticks to it, dip in flour, shake off excess, and then cut dough). Place the hearts on prepared baking sheets. Repeat with second disk.
Sprinkle hearts with granulated sugar, if you wish.
Bake 8-10 minutes, or until very light brown on edges. Cool on wire racks before serving or decorating.
Tip for young bakers: Collect vintage cookie cutters with small handles on top to make it easier to cut dough.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.