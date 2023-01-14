DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Wake up to baked oatmeal breakfast

Baked oatmeal lends the makers and the tasters a chance to add their favorites including fruits and nuts.

 Submitted Photo

Why did it take me so long to put "baked oatmeal" on our family's wake-up menu? I was completely enthralled with the tasty porridge-based dish at a bed and breakfast in Chicago a few years back. Prepared to Goldilocks' "just right" standard, I recall how the serving's perfect, cinnamony, smooth middle complemented the crispy edges. Doused with warm milk and topped with my choice of dried apricots, it was satisfying — and kept me going through a vigorous morning of sightseeing.

I left the memory on the back burner — until now. Here's a basic, fail-proof recipe you and your kids can tinker with seasonally. That means a mix and match of add-ins and add-ons to satisfy one's own tastes. Ground flax? Toss it in. Chia seeds? Sprinkle them on top. Blueberries in season? Top off the bowl with luscious freshness, color and vitamins.

