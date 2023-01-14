DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Wake up to baked oatmeal breakfast

Why did it take me so long to put "baked oatmeal" on our family's wake-up menu? I was completely enthralled with the tasty porridge-based dish at a bed and breakfast in Chicago a few years back. Prepared to Goldilocks' "just right" standard, I recall how the serving's perfect, cinnamony, smooth middle complemented the crispy edges. Doused with warm milk and topped with my choice of dried apricots, it was satisfying — and kept me going through a vigorous morning of sightseeing.
I left the memory on the back burner — until now. Here's a basic, fail-proof recipe you and your kids can tinker with seasonally. That means a mix and match of add-ins and add-ons to satisfy one's own tastes. Ground flax? Toss it in. Chia seeds? Sprinkle them on top. Blueberries in season? Top off the bowl with luscious freshness, color and vitamins.
Baked oatmeal
Serves 6
• 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 large egg, beaten
• 1 1/2 cups milk
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 1/4 cup raisins
• 1/2 cup loosely chopped walnuts
• Optional serving toppings: dried cranberries, apricots or cherries, coconut, berries, diced fresh fruit such as apples, bananas and peaches
To prepare oven and pan: Preheat oven to 350 F. Generously butter the inside of an 8-inch square baking dish or coat with cooking spray.
To make oatmeal: In a large bowl, mix together the oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.
In another bowl, whisk together the beaten egg, milk, butter and vanilla. Add liquid mixture to oat mixture and stir well. Stir in raisins and walnuts.
To bake oatmeal: Pour mixture into baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the top is golden and the oat mixture has set. Serve warm.
Extra idea: Heat leftover portions in the microwave for additional easy breakfasts.
