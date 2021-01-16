DONNA'S DAY: Add 'Snowflakes Sunny-Side Up' to winter breakfast

Put "Snowflakes Sunny-Side Up" on your breakfast menu and the nutritious surprise will brighten even the darkest of wintry mornings. Made with colorful slices of sweet red pepper in shapes that resemble snowflakes, the whimsy adds fun to the start of the day.
The curvy rings frame an egg as it fries into deliciousness for about 5 minutes. Top with a dusting of Parmesan or feta cheese, and serve with toast or an English muffin and fruit juice. For a special weekend breakfast, let the snowflakes land on servings of hashed brown potatoes, bacon or sausage. Let's get crackin'...
SNOWFLAKES SUNNY-SIDE UP
2 large firm red bell peppers with contours
Butter
6 medium eggs
Salt and pepper
Grated parmesan cheese or crumbled feta
1. Slice peppers into six 1/3-inchthick rounds, keeping the cut edges smooth and even. Remove seeds and core pieces.
2. Melt some butter on a flat skillet. Cook the pepper slices on medium heat on one side for about 1 minute, then flip.
3. Carefully crack an egg into the center of each ring. Immediately press down on the ring with a spatula if egg white seeps through. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the yolks are firm. (Place a lid on the pan for the last minute, if you wish.)
4. Serve with salt and pepper, and cheese sprinkled on top. Makes 6 snowflakes.
TIP: For a springtime twist, set a strip of cooked bacon upright under the pepper on the plate. Your winter snowflake instantly transforms into a blooming flower with a stem.
