DONNA'S DAY: Find old-fashioned fun making butter

An old-fashioned game might include trying to walk on stilts or making butter by hand.

As technology advances at a rapid rate, many of the traditional ways of doing things may be unknown to kids born in the 21st century. Why not take a break from our high-speed, techie lifestyle and experience with kids and grandkids some of the old-fashioned ways of playing and working?

Whether it's cranking homemade ice cream on a warm evening after putting on a puppet show, playing bean bags, walking on stilts or stacking wood for a night around the fireplace, games and chores can be fun learning opportunities.

