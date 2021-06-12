DONNA'S DAY: Make a day filled with rainbow of colors

Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. A rainbow of colors that delight kids when they appear like magic, streaming across the sky after a shower.
Since young kids love anything to do with rainbows, why not spend a rainbow-filled afternoon with them doing activities bursting with color?
Here are a few simple-to-do ideas that playfully and artfully teach the basic spectrum and the hues in between.
Rainbow Discoveries
Rainbows aren't just in the sky. On a sunny day, pour some water in a clear glass, then tilt it sideways and move it slowly along the edge of the kitchen counter until you catch rays of sun shining through the water. A beautiful ribbon of rainbow colors will appear on a white floor or on a white sheet of paper placed on the floor.
Rainbow Wear
Choose clothes to wear from head to toe representing the colors of the rainbow. Name them, sing a song about them and then draw a self-portrait in living color.
Rainbow Art
On the left side of a large sheet of construction paper, spoon puddles of poster paint in the sequence of rainbow colors, one above the other. Leave a small space in between. Using a standard household squeegee, spread the paint in an arc with one swift movement to instantly form a rainbow.
Once kids try this off-kilter technique, they'll likely add more paint and drag their new painting tool in different directions, making rainbow paths and valleys all over the paper. Hang the rainbow art on the wall, wrap up a birthday present with it or use for a place mat, a colorful addition to summertime snacking.
Wash your squeegee in soapy water after use. You might decide to add one to your family art-supply box. Rainbow Dreams Use your kids' rainbow art to inspire a bedtime story about an adventure "over the rainbow." Ask them to describe what they would like to find at the end of the rainbow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.