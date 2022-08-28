DONNA'S DAY: Make brownies in waffle iron

A homemade waffle brownie makes for a tasty chocolate treat.

Looking for an easy, last-minute, chocolate-y dessert idea that doesn't require heating up the oven on a hot September day? Here's a clever idea you and your kids will enjoy: Make yummy homemade brownies in a waffle iron. Then, top them with fresh seasonal fruit like raspberries or scoop some vanilla ice cream on top. Yum!

Here's how to make the kid-pleasing, all-American chocolate treat in this off-kilter way:

Write to Donna at Info@donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

