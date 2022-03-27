DONNA'S DAY: Papier mache offers goopy hands-on fun

Stir together a simple, goopy recipe, add some newspaper, and you're on the way to a fun activity the whole family will enjoy. When you make these papier mache pot covers to dress up small plants, you won't have to wait for days before you paint them, because the microwave speeds up the drying.
To make plant covers you'll need:
— Microwave-safe jars with lids removed, such as empty pasta sauce or canning jars with a 3-4 inch base.
— Microwave-safe plastic food wrap
— Newspaper
— 1 cup all-purpose flour
— 2 cups water
— Large rubber band
— Acrylic or poster paints and brushes
Here's the fun:
1. For each cover, wrap plastic wrap around the base and outside of a jar. (The wrap makes it easier to remove the project when it is dry.)
2. Cut newspaper into 12-inch square sheets.
3. In a large mixing bowl, stir the flour and water together until smooth.
4. Now comes the mess that makes papier mache such a fun and tactile craft. Set one sheet in front of you. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of the mixture on the sheet and spread with your hands like you're finger painting. Use just enough to thinly cover the sheet. It should not be soggy. Center a second sheet on top and spread more mixture. Repeat with a third sheet.
5. Set the jar upright in the center of the stack. With both hands, gather the wet paper stack evenly around the pot while your child places the rubber band around it, about 3 inches from the base of the jar. Add more mixture to the outside layer so that it is completely covered. Fan out edges.
6. An adult should place the jar upside-down in the microwave and heat on high for 90 seconds. Use a potholder to pat down any air bubbles that have formed. Microwave the jar again for 90 seconds, watching to make sure that the paper does not begin to scorch. Pat down any bubbles. Continue in a couple of 30-second bursts until it is almost dry, keeping an eye on it at all times.
7. Cool. Remove the jar. When completely dry, remove the rubber band, then paint.
8. To use, set a draining tray and plant in the pot cover.
NOTE: Instead of the microwave method, let the flowerpot cover air-dry a day or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.