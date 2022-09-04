DONNA'S DAY: Saying 'thank you' to summer

Wendy Brown helps her kids write a thank you note to their grandparents.

 Submitted Photo

Say, "Thank you." Those two important words are so embedded in us as children that we continue to pass the gesture of politesse to the next generation as part of the social drill.

My mom was no exception. At a young age, she taught me to get in step every year when my great-aunt Miriam sent me a birthday card with crisp $1 bills inside, equaling to my years. Since she lived miles away, I couldn't just "say" thank you. Instead, Mom shared her stationery and showed me how to write, address and stamp a handwritten note to my great-aunt.

