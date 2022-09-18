DONNA'S DAY: Set up nature discovery nook

By using flat rocks and pebbles, anyone can craftily make a turtle.

 Submitted Photo

Set aside a space on your kitchen counter or a table in your family room to showcase your kids' summer nature collectibles. Their own museum of natural wonders can be enjoyed by friends and family who come to your home.

And when they do, the kids can tell them where they found the treasure, what it's called and something interesting that captured their imagination. Best of all, this collection zone will be a constant reminder of the time you spent together discovering the mysteries and beauty of the world we live in.

Write to Donna at Info@donnaerickson.com. © 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.