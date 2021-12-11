"It's dirty work, but someone has to do it!" Now that we're in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, with guests coming and going in our homes, here are some practical and easy cleaning strategies for busy families:
Start with the front door
To keep dirt and grime out of the house before it gets tracked in, remind kids to leave their boots, shoes, and wet and muddy winter gear at the entryway.
When guests pop by, I like to add a bit of humor and suggest that they do the "Cha, Cha, Cha" on the entry mat when they arrive. After a few steps, wiggles and laughs, their shoes are clean before they step inside.
Think of cleaning as exercise
It can be hard to get everything you want done during these busy days, so make cleaning do double duty when you can't squeeze in time at the gym.
An active 30 minutes of cleaning can get the blood pumping and heart racing. Add music to the mix, and it will be done before you know it.
Get kids to help
You don't have to do all the tasks alone, especially kid-friendly jobs like shaking rugs, taking out the trash and cleaning the bathroom mirrors.
Clear the clutter
Just before guests arrive at a dinner party, wash and put away mixing bowls and utensils, and be sure the counters are sparkling clean. A clutter-free kitchen makes you feel organized and relaxed. Save the night with candlelight Perfection isn't everything.
If you throw a last-minute get-together, don't worry about dusting every corner. Simply dim lamps and light candles. There is something about candlelight that makes everything glow.
Helpers ring in the new year
When packing holiday decorations in boxes until next year, make it a family affair. Laugh together, tell stories and share cups of cocoa while you get another clean-up job done!
