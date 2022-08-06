220811_ct_donnasday 001.jpg

Get the kids involved in making a delicious watermelon checkerboard salad on a summer day.

 Submitted Photo

It has been a watermelon summer! The luscious, juicy treat has made a regular appearance in our soups, salads, grilled sides, as well as sliced up on large platters for the perfect al fresco big-crowd dessert.

Summer days are going by too quickly, so grab a fresh melon today and let it quench your thirst, satisfy your sweet tooth and provide lots of "good-for-you" vitamins, like A, B-6 and C.

Write to Donna at Info@donnaerickson.com. (c) 2022 Donna Erickson Distributed by King Features Synd.

