DONNA'S DAY: Use video chat to keep in touch with grandkids

Nancy Liddy reads to her two grandsons via video chat.

 Submitted Photo/Donna Erickson

"It was a dark and stormy night" could have been an apt beginning to an exciting tale told by Nancy Liddy to her two grandsons in Madison, Wisconsin, via Skype recently. "A summer thunderstorm and resulting power outage left us with just a blur on the screen when we tried to connect for our weekly storytime," she said. "We quickly rescheduled. Neither the boys nor I want to miss the ritual, rain or shine."

Nancy plans ahead with a visit to her neighborhood library to check out three age-appropriate books that four-year-old Dominic and two-year-old Gabriel will enjoy.

