Homemade granola is tasty to eat any time of day, but in our family it's a staple for fall breakfasts with nonfat plain yogurt and fresh fruit.
Not only is granola a nutritious start to the day, with its wholesome blend of heart-healthy oats and chopped nuts, but a handful makes a satisfying after-school treat with a glass of milk, and a few spoonfuls add crunch to a scoop of ice cream for an evening dessert.
Granola is so easy to prepare that you and your kids can make this recipe in a jiffy — just under an hour. While one child measures and stirs together the dry ingredients in a big bowl, another can measure, pour and stir the liquids in another.
Combine all of the ingredients in the big bowl, and voila! The just-sweet-enough mixture is ready for you to spread on a baking sheet and place in the oven. Give it a try and see why the fresh taste of this homemade granola rivals any packaged mixture.
World's Best Granola
3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick-cooking)
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup coarsely chopped almonds
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1/4 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 egg whites, slightly beaten
1/2 cup raisins
Here's the fun:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, or spray with nonstick spray.
3. Combine the oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and nuts in a large mixing bowl.
4. Stir together the oil, vanilla and egg whites in a small bowl. Add to dry ingredients and toss well.
5. Spread the mixture evenly on the baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, about 25-30 minutes. Cool completely; stir in raisins and store in an airtight container. Makes about 5 cups.
Note: If you wish, substitute 1/4 cup pure maple syrup and 1/4 cup honey for the brown sugar, and combine with liquid ingredients before tossing with dry ingredients.
Creative tip: Let kids draw a label to tape or glue to the outside of a plastic storage container or glass jar. It might say "The Johnsons' World's Best Granola."
