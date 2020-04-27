LIBERTY — The Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers Market will open on Saturday, May 2, the scheduled date for the start of the market season. However, not much else will be the same. Due to COVID-19 physical distancing orders, there will be new rules for both vendors and shoppers to follow.
The market opens at 7 a.m. Saturday. The hours are 7 a.m. to noon May through September and then 8 a.m. to noon in October.
Shawn Garland, market manager, said shoppers understanding and following new rules will be critical to keep everyone safe. These rules include limiting interaction, keeping 6 feet away from other customers, honoring one-way sidewalk signs and not touching produce or other items for sale.
“We will have these shopper's guides posted around the square to make sure that people follow the one-way signs on the sidewalks,” she said. “We need people to follow the proper protocol. City officials and the public health department approved our plan.”
Garland said she has heard disheartening news of farmers throwing away food and believes the farmers market will be a service to the community. The market accepts EBT and SNAP cards and these benefits can be doubled at the HDLI market.
“They can come in and spend $25 and walk out with $50,” she said. “For some families, this will be a great way to enhance their grocery budget. We are an essential business, so it is similar to going to grocery store. We are requesting that one shopper per family shops. We can't have the social scene as it has been in the past, but hopefully that will return later on.”
Garland said when stay-home orders are lifted, the market will become more social and have more offerings, but for now, things will be limited.
Only vendors that produce food or who are selling food-producing plants or packaged foods will be selling when the market first opens.
"It's about essential foods," said Garland.
