CLAY COUNTY — After the initial planning meeting a couple of weeks ago, Rebuilding Together Kansas City is again seeking team leaders and teams to take on 12 more homes to help area homeowners.
"We hope you will join us in repairing homes and rebuilding lives of our neighbors in need by participating in our annual Rebuilding Day. While 12 homeowners have been selected so far, we have 12 more homeowners who are requesting help with home repairs and safety modifications," said Executive Director Clay McQuerry in a statement.
The houses and the repair needs can be found at rebuildingtogetherkc.org/rebuilding-day-2022/2022-house-selection. Email Clay@RebuildingTogetherKC.org to discuss what house you would like to improve.
Rebuilding Day 2022 is on Sept. 17 which gives the team over two months to plan and prepare for the experience for the homeowners and for volunteers.
"Our main goal is to help our less fortunate neighbors – we are not as concerned with the day the repairs are completed," McQuerry said.
