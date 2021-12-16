LIBERTY — Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 Missouri Highway 33, will offer a drive-thru nativity featuring live animals with recordings of the Christmas story from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Drive-thru nativity Dec. 18
