LIBERTY — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are expressing gratitude by giving back to children in need around the world. For those who are including Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts as part of their holiday giving, more than 4,000 drop-off sites are now open with many throughout Clay County, according to a press release.
Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 15 to 22.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these gifts to children in need.
Drop-off locations in the Courier-Tribune circulation area include:
• Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291, Liberty. Drop-off times are 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 16, 17, 19 and 20; 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22.
• Grace Community Church, 1520 County Highway DD, Smithville. Drop-off times are: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 through 19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20; noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 21; and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 22.
• First Baptist Church, 303 S. Grove St. Kearney. Drop-off times are: 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16 through 19; 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18; 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20; and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
