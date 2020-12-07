LIBERTY — This year, one of Santa’s helpers came in the package of a Liberty Boy Scout, towering over 6 feet in height. There was no red outfit, but the traditional scouting khaki uniform.
While Chase Martin, 18, a senior at Liberty North High School and an Eagle Scout candidate, didn't get emotional about presenting refurbished bicycles to area children at Love INC of Clay County Saturday, Dec. 5, he makes sure to share his values.
“I believe every little kid deserves a bike,” he said. “When I was 12, I got a BMX bike. I know there’s a lot of freedom and fun.”
COVID-19 dampened some of Martin’s plans for his Eagle Scout project. Initially, he had another idea, but due to shut-down earlier this year, that was nixed. Then his troop, Troop 374, has a fallback if needed, but Martin wasn’t keen on the idea of painting fire hydrants.
“I turned 18 in mid-September and according to Boy Scouts, I am supposed to have my Eagle Scout project completed before then,” he explained. “So I filled out paperwork and asked for a three-month extension. I completed the project Dec. 5 with the bike distribution.”
Paul Crooks, the Troop 374 scoutmaster, spoke with Martin about what he enjoys and the bike project came up. Crooks suggested since Martin’s father and Martin enjoyed tinkering with their hands and are mechanically minded, why not repair bikes.
“He asked people in the troop to bring their old bikes, those that are too small for their children, to meetings,” Martin said. “The next thing I was told was to bring my truck to collect the donated bikes. I ended up with 15 bikes one evening.”
The collecting began in earnest. Some of the bikes were beyond repair so they were disassembled for parts.
“It’s about the effort you put in,” he said. “I wrestle and play football. The football team was heading far this year and I play right tackle. That was an important commitment. Then there’s my landscaping job.”
The chance to give the bikes away hits the right notes for him.
“It feels good. It’s the right thing to do to give back to people,” he said.
His father Michael joined in the efforts too. During the giveaway period, he put training wheels on several bikes while Chase enjoyed the moment of handing bikes to kids and parents.
“Chase has been in scouts since first grade,” he said. “I was a Boy Scout too, but I didn’t make it to Eagle. I told Chase that I would be with him 100% and if he committed, it was to complete the level of Eagle too. I really felt for him as his projects got shut down.”
The father and son repaired seats, handle bars, chains and more on the bikes.
Michael, who owns his own business, became the corporate sponsor. They got some aid from Biscari Brothers and Walmart. Chase also reached out to a local nonprofit to see where the bikes could be donated.
“It is wonderful to see the good that Chase is giving of his time and hard work and collecting and refurbishing the bicycles to bring some happiness to the children in need. Chase saw a need and filled it,” remarked David Rathbun, executive director, Love INC of Clay County. “On top of that, we had a donor purchase helmets to go along with the bikes too.”
The bicycle recipients are children of families in the Care Plan with Love INC, who have assisted them with rent or utilities in the past six months, and have also received free personal hygiene and household cleaning items to help them get back on their feet.
Chase’s mother Renee watched her husband and son give the bikes out and put on training wheels. She helped with some of the purchases too, including an eleventh-hour run to Walmart for tires for the smallest bike.
“I am so proud of him,” she said. “I know he has been waiting for this day. The projects that didn’t pan out … it worked out for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.