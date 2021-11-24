KANSAS CITY NORTH — “The KING is Born,” an interdenominational community Christmas celebration, will be Monday, Nov. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6751 NE 70th St.
This free event is open to the community and features an outdoor live Nativity every 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m., indoor Nativity displays, a choir performance and the opportunity to sing carols.
Parking is free and available by the church building. For more information, visit WeCelebrateChrist.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.